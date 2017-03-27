Ride your bike in WPB during Bike-to-Work Week - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ride your bike in WPB during Bike-to-Work Week

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Consider trading your car keys for a bicycle and helmet this week in West Palm Beach. Today kicks off the city’s 4th annual Bike-to-Work Week.

The city has planned events all week to encourage resident to try riding a bike instead of driving. It starts by asking you to take a pledge to ride your bike. After you take the pledge online, you log each of your bike rides. The city’s website calculates how much you reduced carbon emissions by cycling as opposed to driving a car.

Improving the environment and air quality are just two examples of benefits the city believes bicycling provides.

 

City staff members say biking makes the community more mobile, sustainable and healthy. Plus it cuts down on traffic.

The city has already made moves to encourage bicycling. In 2015, it set up bike rental kiosks. More than 8,000 people are registered to rent bikes from the stations. 

City planners are in the midst of creating a Bicycle Master Plan for the city. Wednesday night, the city is hosting a public meeting at Conniston Middle School to gather input on how to make the city more bike friendly.

Here is a list of other events this week:

March 27 to March 31 - Bike-to-Work week challenge. 

March 27 – Bicycle Street Smart and other commuting tips. 
Centennial Bell Plaza outside the Palm Beach County Governmental Center, 301 N. Olive Ave., 11 am to 1 pm. Information and giveaways.

March 29 – Bike-In Movie at Subculture Coffee
509 Clematis Street, 6 pm to 8 pm.

March 31 - Bike-to-Work Day with other commuters
Join a group or ride solo to West Palm Beach City Hall on Bike-to-Work Day. Mayor Jeri Muoio will greet riders as they arrive at City Hall. From 7 am to 9 am, mingle with other bicycle commuters, and get energized compliments of Whole Foods Market. For more information on the group rides RSVP to Ellen Ostrowski at Ostrowski@pbworld.com.

- From the Mangonia Park Tri-Rail Station, 1415 45th St., ride with City Commissioners Paula Ryan and Keith James and County Commissioner Hal Valeche.

- From South Olive, 345 Summa St., ride with Commissioner Shanon Materio and Friederike Mittner, Historic Preservation Planner for the City of West Palm Beach.

0 From Target, 1760 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., ride with Tara Moreno, City of West Palm Beach Extension Services Librarian.

 
Week-long offers include:

  • C Street Café, 319 Clematis St. in downtown West Palm Beach.  Ride your bicycle to C Street Café and receive a free coffee from March 27 to March 31.
  • LA Fitness, 700 S. Rosemary Ave. in CityPlace.  Bicycle commuters get free use of facilities, including showers, from March 16 to March 31 and specials to join the gym later.
  • Rocco’s Tacos, 224 Clematis St.  Bicycle commuters will get one complimentary bowl of guacamole, limit one per table, with the purchase of two entrees from March 27 to March 31.              
  • Grease, 213 Clematis St. Bicycle commuters will get one complimentary order of fries with the purchase of any sandwich or burger from March 27 to March 31.
