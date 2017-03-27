Rotary Club holds annual WPB food packing event - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rotary Club holds annual WPB food packing event

For the fourth year, the Palm Beach Rotary Club worked to make sure local families don't go to sleep hungry.

The organization held their annual food packing event Saturday at Gaines Park.

More than 400 volunteers packed a total of 115,000 meals.

Organizers hope this event will bring awareness to the idea of food scarcity in Palm Beach County.

"There's a lot of food packing events that happen around the county, but 100 percent of the meals stay here locally. During the summertime, when food gets less that they have, food (is) distributed to the local agencies," said organizer Tony Lofaso.

All of the packed food will be donated straight to the Palm Beach County Food Bank and then be distributed to local needy families.

