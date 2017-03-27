Child neglect charges dropped against couple - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Child neglect charges dropped against couple

Child neglect charges have been dropped against a Port St. Lucie couple accused of letting a teenager live in deplorable conditions.

Over the weekend, the couple spent their time cleaning up around the house on Ladner Street.

Port St. Lucie code enforcement ordered Regina Shiner and James Dorian Swirsky to pick up around the house.

An emergency order posted Friday gave the couple 48 hours to clean up after themselves or have the city step in.

Police arrested the two in January for child neglect. A 15-year-old was found living at the house with them; police said the entire house was in deplorable conditions with trash, animal feces and bugs covering the majority it.  The home did not have potable water, the bathroom was unusable and the bathtub was filled with blackish waste water.

Shiner and Swirksy bonded out of jail February first. On Monday, a dump truck was seen picking up trash placed on the curb.

Neighborhood Services Director Carmen Capezzuto says they spoke with individuals cleaning up and they agreed to create a plan for addressing issues that remain.

Capezzuto sent a code enforcement officer to inspect the house Monday, and said major improvements had been made.

