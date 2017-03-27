Child neglect charges dropped against couple

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Child neglect charges have been dropped against a Port St. Lucie couple accused of letting a teenager live in deplorable conditions.
Over the weekend, the couple spent their time cleaning up around the house on Ladner Street.
Port St. Lucie code enforcement ordered Regina Shiner and James Dorian Swirsky to pick up around the house.
An emergency order posted Friday gave the couple 48 hours to clean up after themselves or have the city step in.
Police arrested the two in January for child neglect. A 15-year-old was found living at the house with them; police said the entire house was in deplorable conditions with trash, animal feces and bugs covering the majority it. The home did not have potable water, the bathroom was unusable and the bathtub was filled with blackish waste water.
Shiner and Swirksy bonded out of jail February first. On Monday, a dump truck was seen picking up trash placed on the curb.
Neighborhood Services Director Carmen Capezzuto says they spoke with individuals cleaning up and they agreed to create a plan for addressing issues that remain.
Capezzuto sent a code enforcement officer to inspect the house Monday, and said major improvements had been made.