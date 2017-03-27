Family defends mom charged with lying to PBSO

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Family members of the woman deputies said made up a lie about her daughter being kidnapped could bond her out Monday.

Maria Irias appeared in court Monday morning. The judge set her bond at $4,000.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irias Sunday morning. She faces charges of child neglect and making a false report.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Irias reported a man drove away with her 6-year-old daughter after giving them a ride to their Greenacres-area home. The report prompted an Amber Alert.

Irias later admitted to making up the story about the kidnapping, confessing to investigators she was drunk and didn’t know where her daughter was, according to the spokesperson. The girl was safe and with an aunt the whole time.

Through a Spanish-language interpreter, Judge Caroline Shepherd told Irias “you need to get treatment.”

The aunt who had Irias’ daughter, Sandra Rosales, was in court Monday for the hearing. Afterward she said Saturday’s incident was caused by a lot of confusion.

“Nothing is wrong with Maria,” Rosales said. “It was only a bad day. She goes to church four days a week. Praise the Lord, she’s Christian.”

Rosales added she did not see Irias drink alcohol that day.

Rosales said she planned to post Irias’ bond Monday afternoon.

If Irias gets out of jail, the judge ordered her to stay under supervised release, not to have contact with her daughter, not drink alcohol, and submit to weekly alcohol tests.

