Family defends mom charged with lying to PBSO - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family defends mom charged with lying to PBSO

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Family members of the woman deputies said made up a lie about her daughter being kidnapped could bond her out Monday.

Maria Irias appeared in court Monday morning. The judge set her bond at $4,000.

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Irias Sunday morning. She faces charges of child neglect and making a false report.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said Irias reported a man drove away with her 6-year-old daughter after giving them a ride to their Greenacres-area home. The report prompted an Amber Alert.

Irias later admitted to making up the story about the kidnapping, confessing to investigators she was drunk and didn’t know where her daughter was, according to the spokesperson. The girl was safe and with an aunt the whole time.

Through a Spanish-language interpreter, Judge Caroline Shepherd told Irias “you need to get treatment.”

The aunt who had Irias’ daughter, Sandra Rosales, was in court Monday for the hearing. Afterward she said Saturday’s incident was caused by a lot of confusion.

“Nothing is wrong with Maria,” Rosales said. “It was only a bad day. She goes to church four days a week. Praise the Lord, she’s Christian.”

Rosales added she did not see Irias drink alcohol that day.

Rosales said she planned to post Irias’ bond Monday afternoon.

If Irias gets out of jail, the judge ordered her to stay under supervised release, not to have contact with her daughter, not drink alcohol, and submit to weekly alcohol tests.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.