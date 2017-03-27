Victor Peel: Burglary suspect captured after multi-hour chase in swamp near Palm Beach Gardens

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

UPDATE: Through infrared cameras on a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office drone, 42-year-old Victor Peel was finally located around 10 p.m. Monday.

Photos show the moments he was taken into custody, wearing a Captain America shirt.

Described as wet and tired, he was found about a quarter mile off of Northlake Blvd.

It was only about 15 minutes after he was spotted, to when he was in custody.

Initially concern over what turned into a night search.

"The statement I gave you about the sun going down, that actually works to our advantage because the infrared, everything gets cooler, infrared picks up the heat and the drones that were used by Palm Beach County identified a heat source and were able to direct the deputies to go and surround the heat source and move in. He was in a wooded area, in the actual water itself," says Martin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glenn Theobald.

Peel's bond on previous charges was set at $1.9 million.

Peel also had his dog with him, which got loose after the chase. We're told the dog has been found safely.



Suspect identified as 42-yr old Victor Anthony Peel. Peel was wanted on a masked burglary warrant. Extensive criminal history. pic.twitter.com/z1k7S8y9kj — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 27, 2017

MCSO, PBSO, multiple agencies searching for suspect who led deputies on pursuit from MC to PBC. Suspect wanted on warrant for armed burglary pic.twitter.com/K0LgN0mVZL — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 27, 2017

Search is centered in an marsh-type area, I'm told. Helicopters above searching, boats being called for support on the ground. pic.twitter.com/rTTNwkX5YO — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) March 27, 2017

#accident with a vehicle #fire Northlake Blvd/Beeline Hwy @PBCFR on location, Traffic affected in the area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) March 27, 2017

Scripps Only Content 2017