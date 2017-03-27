Driver tried to run deputy, others off the road, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver intentionally tried to run a deputy and other motorists off the road Sunday, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

Ebony Tommie was southbound on 25th Street near Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when she targeted a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

She then tried to run several other vehicles off the road as other deputies tried to stop her, the sheriff's office said

She eventually crashed into a car and then a tree on Okeechobee Road near the Orange Blossom Business Center.

Deputies said family members later told them that Tommie had talked in the past about harming herself and made a claim that she had a bomb at her home.

The bomb squad was sent to her residence but did not find an explosive.

The sheriff's office charged Tommie with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, fleeing and eluding police, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They booked her into the St. Lucie County Jail where she's being held without bond.

Investigators say if you were a witness or forced off the road by Tommie, please call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-3297.

