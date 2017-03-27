Two more arrests made in 2016 homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two more arrests made in 2016 homicide

20 year-old William Rummage and 20 year-old Johnathan Sims were arrested on Friday.

Both men live in Port St. Lucie. But while Rummage was picked up in the city, Sims was found in Delray Beach.

Each one faces a number of charges, including first degree felony murder, in connection with the death of Beau Hartman.

Hartman was at a friend's home on SE Darien Road in February of 2016 when there was a knock on the door. Someone looked out and saw a man who may have been covering his face with a mask. When Hartman went out the front door to see for himself, he was shot.

The apprehensions of Rummage and Sims bring the total number of arrests to three.

Hunter Boesch was charged last week in connection with Hartman's death.

“We anticipate there will be more arrests.  But at this time I can’t elaborate on the case.  The documents have been sealed by the courts," said Master Sgt. Frank Sabol with the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Both Sims and Rummage are being held in the St. Lucie County Jail.  Their bonds were set at more than $300-thousand each.

