Dropped charges explained in neglect case

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

There has been progress made at the Port St. Lucie home where officers discovered a teenager living in deplorable conditions.

Monday morning garbage trucks picked up and hauled away piles of furniture and trash

from outside the Ladner Street home.

A dump truck picked up the trash at the house on Ladner Street. PSL officials will decide if the progress is sufficient @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/ErK1HXOuYf — Andrew Ruiz WPTV (@AndrewNRuiz) March 27, 2017

“It seems like the emergency order that we issued on Friday kind of got the wheels turning here,” said Carmen Capezzuto, the Neighborhood Services Director.

While this takes care of most of the problems on the outside of the home, there is still a much bigger issue on the inside.

Capezzuto says foreclosure is still on the table.

“We are proceeding with all available legal options that we can,” said Capezzuto.

Meanwhile, on the criminal side, the parents accused of neglect for allowing a teenager to live in those conditions are no longer facing criminal charges.

The prosecutor on the case, ASA Michael Linn, told NewsChannel 5’s Alyssa Hyman that he was “not happy” about dropping the charges, but he was bound to follow the law.

Linn said there simply wouldn’t be enough evidence to prove criminal intent, as required by the legal precedent.

Meanwhile, neighbors, like Jay Beal, are just glad they are finally seeing progress.

“Vastly improved. It’s about time, a long time coming,” said Beal. “If the house is not livable, they need to tear it down. They need to start over.”

City officials say they plan to give update on the property to the city council in two weeks.