'End It' program helping teenagers say no

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Teenagers ae having fun interacting, but there's a serious side to their meetings. They're learning not to give in to peer pressure.

Sixteen-year-old Xelny Rios said, "It has helped me mature a lot and it has helped me realize all of the dangers in the world and how to prevent myself from getting into the wrong situations."

Another participant, Carlos Binder who is a high school senior said, "Know how to deal with those things, how to say no and how to reject things that I don't want to affect my life."

The program called "End It" was inspired by this little girl, Sonia Dupree's daughter. Dupree made a promise that when her daughter got older, she would make sure she wouldn't give in to the problems facing teens. "The concept of End It, everybody is not doing it, came when my daughter was in middle school and I noticed the different struggles that she had, as far as fitting in with what the popular crowd was doing."

Starting with Simone, Dupree reached out to other teens. "Creating a positive peer environment where other teens like her would have each other. It just caught on and then it was where were you on Friday night or what's this fun thing that I see you doing on Snap Chat on Instagram and then by word of mouth it continued to grow."

Guest speakers talk to the teens about tough topics some parents shy away from. Dupree added, "Bullying, cyber bullying, abstinence, peer pressure, gang violence, all of those subjects."

These teen are ready to face the future. Xelny said, "Our bond, our connection, we are like a big family."

For more information, visit their Facebook page.



