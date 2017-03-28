Suspect can't recall stabbing woman to death

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Brooke Preston, 21, was found stabbed to death in a suburban West Palm Beach home on Saturday.

Around 9 p.m., a 911 call came in from Randy Herman.

“Someone’s been murdered,” Herman tells the 911 operator.

When asked what he saw he responded: “Just send the police it was me, I’m sorry.”

Officers arrived a 813 Sarazen Dr. and arrested Herman, who was covered in blood and had a cut on his hand.

Inside the house detectives found Preston on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors in the area want answers.

“Why would a roommate have to kill the girl?” Liz Roik, a neighbor, asked.

Herman used to live with Preston, but neighbors said they were just friends.

According to Herman’s testimony to police, Preston had recently moved out and came back on Saturday to get some of her things.

Herman told detectives she hugged him and told him goodbye. The next thing he remembers is seeing blood. He said he was the only person in the house with Preston so he “must have done it.”

Preston’s family, who was in court for Herman’s first arraignment Sunday, did not want to say anything.

Her colleague, Duraine Gayle, said the 21-year old will be missed.

“She was just so loved by everyone,” Gayle said. “She made friends with everybody here. Brooke, I miss you and I love you and I just cannot believe it.”

Preston had worked with Gayle for the past few months at PSI in West Palm Beach.

Preston’s friend told PBSO she had spent part of Friday night with Herman but left because she did not feel comfortable staying with him. She said Herman acted weird and drunk.

Preston moved to South Florida from Pennsylvania, where she and Herman went to high school together.

According to a Pennsylvania news station, Herman’s father, Randy Herman Sr., was accused of killing his girlfriend in 2015. He was found dead weeks later in Alabama after an apparent suicide.

