Husband, 62, arrested in wife's death in Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A woman is dead and her 62-year-old Lake Worth husband is in custody following a fatal shooting in Boynton Beach Monday evening. 

Officials said the victim, Pamela Kruspe, 60, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest behind the Parkside Inn Assisted Living Facility around 7:30 p.m.

Boynton Beach police said the shooter, identified as her husband, Stephen Raymond Kruspe, 62, called 911 and was taken into custody. 

Officers found a .42 caliber handgun on a back patio railing. A gun magazine was also next to weapon with bullets inside.

Detectives confirmed with staff members at the facility who said that Pamela Kruspe was a patient at the facility. 

Stephen Kruspe was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

