Judge sets Nouman Raja trial date for Oct. 30

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A judge in the case of former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja on Tuesday set a trial date for Oct. 30.  However, Raja's defense team said that date is unrealistic.

Raja is charged with attempted manslaughter and first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of Corey Jones on the side of Interstate 95 in October 2015.

Earlier this month, Nouman Raja's lawyer filed a motion to free the former officer from house arrest

During Tuesday's hearing, a motion hearing was set tentatively for May 11 to hear a defense motion related to his house arrest.

Raja was not present for the hearing, however family members are Corey Jones are in the courtroom.

Raja's defense team said Tuesday they anticipate a jury selection will be challenge for them.

