Prime Time PBC enriching the lives of children

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Rhonda Rogers' goal is to enrich the lives of youngsters, and she's doing it through Prime Time Palm Beach County, a non-profit that helps after-school and summer programs.

"We are all about fun and it's great but we also want the youth to continue to learn, especially low income youth,"Rhonda said. "I fund programs such as the YMCA, the Zoo and the Science Center to go into after school and summer camps provided with additional programing."

The programs vary, from performing arts to engineering.

"We will call them and say hey, I would like 6 weeks of robotics and they will go into an agreement with that agency and we would pay for the children to go there," she added.

Rhonda says if it wasn't for Prime Time Palm Beach County, many of the children wouldn't be able to take advantage of these opportunities.

"All of the kids that we serve are from low income."



They also offer counseling programs to help youngsters through this difficult period.

"Bullying is another big thing problem that we have here in Palm Beach County and we started turning bullies into buddies program," Rhonda said.

She's setting the children up for success.

"It's not just for babysitting and a safe place to send children, but another opportunity for learning and for growth and for relationships and learning about social skills and just learning about life.

Prime Time Palm Beach County

561-732-8066

