Prime Time PBC enriching the lives of children

Rhonda Rogers' goal is to  enrich the lives of youngsters, and she's doing it through Prime Time Palm Beach County, a non-profit that helps after-school and summer programs.

"We are all about fun and it's great but we also want the youth to continue to learn, especially low income youth,"Rhonda said. "I fund programs such as the YMCA, the Zoo and the Science Center to go into after school and summer camps provided with additional programing."

 The programs vary, from performing arts to engineering.

"We will call them and say hey, I would like 6 weeks of robotics and they will go into an agreement with that agency and we would pay for the children to go there," she added.

Rhonda says if it wasn't for Prime Time Palm Beach County, many of the children wouldn't be able to take advantage of these opportunities.

"All of the kids that we serve are from low income."
 
They also offer counseling programs to help youngsters through this difficult period.

"Bullying is another big thing problem that we have here in Palm Beach County and we started turning bullies into buddies program," Rhonda said.

She's setting the children up for success.

"It's not just for babysitting and a safe place to send children, but another opportunity for learning and for growth and for relationships and learning about social skills and just learning about life.

Prime Time Palm Beach County
561-732-8066

