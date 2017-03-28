China's President expected to stay in Manalapan

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

President Donald Trump is not coming to Palm Beach County this weekend. Instead, he will return the middle of next week to host another World Leader.

However, instead of staying at Mar-a-Lago, the Chinese President will stay at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa.

At the Dune Deck Cafe in Lantana, owner Costa Panais remembers when President Obama stayed at the Ritz Carlton back in 2012, now known as the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa.

He remembers a lot of Secret Service.

"A lot of traffic to the beach," says Panais.

Lantana's mayor says right now he knows the Secret Service will take over 80% of the the town's Municipal Beach parking lot which is normally full of cars.

He also expects some traffic impacts.

Costa's business is located near the parking lot and he's thankful Secret Service will open some spaces to the public.

"Town is allowing us to use 20 percent of the parking lot to take care of our regular patrons."

Other's aren't so optimistic like Michael Klein.

"Definitely avoid the area because security is going to be incredible."