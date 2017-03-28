China's President expected to stay in Manalapan - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

China's President expected to stay in Manalapan

Story Video: Click here

President Donald Trump is not coming to Palm Beach County this weekend. Instead, he will return the middle of next week to host another World Leader. 

However, instead of staying at Mar-a-Lago, the Chinese President will stay at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa.

At the Dune Deck Cafe in Lantana, owner Costa Panais remembers when President Obama stayed at the Ritz Carlton back in 2012, now known as the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa.

He remembers a lot of Secret Service.

"A lot of traffic to the beach," says Panais.

Lantana's mayor says right now he knows the Secret Service will take over 80% of the the town's Municipal Beach parking lot which is normally full of cars.

He also expects some traffic impacts.

Costa's business is located near the parking lot and he's thankful Secret Service will open some spaces to the public.

"Town is allowing us to use 20 percent of the parking lot to take care of our regular patrons."

Other's aren't so optimistic like Michael Klein.

"Definitely avoid the area because security is going to be incredible."

