Gun violence claims life of 29-year-old man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - As a community activist, Ricky Aiken has unfortunately seen violence tear his community apart, but Tuesday was especially painful.

Police said Andre Upperman, 29, was shot and killed in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon. 

“I grew up with him man,” Aiken says. “His mom is like a mother to me. His brothers are like brothers to me. I watched his little sisters grow up.”

For those mothers, brothers and sisters alike, the sudden end to his life was heartbreaking. 

Police say Upperman’s body was found near Grant Street and Tamarind Avenue.

Another man was found shot just a block away on State and Tamarind, and was brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center in stable condition.

Gun violence has kept police busy over the last 24 hours.

Monday night, police investigated a shooting just blocks away at 13th Street and Tamarind that sent a man to the hospital. 

West Palm Beach police don't believe the two incidents are connected.

Right now they are asking for vigilance.

“We need the community to help us,” Sgt. Dennis Hardiman says. “If they see something, call us.”

Aiken, meanwhile, is calling for peace, and a change in perspective.

“We see this so often, that it's easy to treat it like just another day in our community. And that's the mindset we want to change.” 

EARLIER STORY

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon near North Tamarind Avenue and Grant Street. 

Police said the incident occurred at the 1000 block of Grant St. at about 12:35 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old  Andre Upperman, officials said. 

Roosevelt Elementary and Roosevelt Middle schools were on lockdown while police investigated. The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

Police said this continues to be an active scene.

