Gun violence claims life of 29-year-old man

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - As a community activist, Ricky Aiken has unfortunately seen violence tear his community apart, but Tuesday was especially painful.



Police said Andre Upperman, 29, was shot and killed in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon.



“I grew up with him man,” Aiken says. “His mom is like a mother to me. His brothers are like brothers to me. I watched his little sisters grow up.”



For those mothers, brothers and sisters alike, the sudden end to his life was heartbreaking.



Police say Upperman’s body was found near Grant Street and Tamarind Avenue.



Another man was found shot just a block away on State and Tamarind, and was brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center in stable condition.



Gun violence has kept police busy over the last 24 hours.



Monday night, police investigated a shooting just blocks away at 13th Street and Tamarind that sent a man to the hospital.



West Palm Beach police don't believe the two incidents are connected.



Right now they are asking for vigilance.



“We need the community to help us,” Sgt. Dennis Hardiman says. “If they see something, call us.”



Aiken, meanwhile, is calling for peace, and a change in perspective.



“We see this so often, that it's easy to treat it like just another day in our community. And that's the mindset we want to change.”

EARLIER STORY

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon near North Tamarind Avenue and Grant Street.

Police said the incident occurred at the 1000 block of Grant St. at about 12:35 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Andre Upperman, officials said.

Roosevelt Elementary and Roosevelt Middle schools were on lockdown while police investigated. The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.

Police said this continues to be an active scene.

. @WestPalmPD investigating a situation near Tamarind & State St. Waiting for info @WPTV pic.twitter.com/3xSwOQEhir — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanWPTV) March 28, 2017

