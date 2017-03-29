3 Home invaders shot dead by resident with AR-15

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) -- Police say they have arrested a woman suspected of driving the vehicle used by three men who were attempting to rob a home and were shot to death by the homeowner's son.
Wagoner County Deputy Nick Mahoney said Tuesday that 21-year-old Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez of Oologah was arrested on murder and burglary warrants after going to police and saying she had information about the shooting at a home just east of the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow.
Mahoney didn't know if Rodriguez has an attorney.
Mahoney says the three were shot to death with an AR-15 rifle after breaking into the home Monday afternoon.
Police said two of the intruders were juveniles and another was an adult, according to KJRH-TV.
Those intruders were identified as Maxwell Cook, 19, Jacob Redfern, 17, and 16-year-old Jaykob Woodriff.
Mahoney said it appears the shooting was in self-defense and that brass knuckles and a knife were found in the dead men's possession.