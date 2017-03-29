Austin & Perry tragedy prompts Fla. boating bill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Austin & Perry tragedy prompts Fla. boating bill

JUPITER, Fla. - A boating bill aimed at increasing boating safety is making its way through committee.

RELATED: More coverage of Austin and Perry

House Bill 711 was proposed to avoid tragedies like the 2015 disappearance of two Tequesta teens, Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen.

Lawmakers want people to get a discount on their state registration fees if they have an EPIRB or personal locator device.  Each device ranges from $230 to $470.

The life-saving tools could help save people $5 to $33 depending on the size of the boat.

Qualifying devices help because they send distress signals when they hit the water. Some suggest it could have helped saved Stephanos and Cohen.

County registration costs are not affected by this bill. 

