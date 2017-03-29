Young volunteer helps rescued dogs

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

When it's a beautiful day, you'll see 13-year-old Ashley Mobilia walking Kirby. But Kirby is not the family pet. He lives at "Big Dog Ranch Rescue" and is waiting to be adopted.

"Right after my grandfather died my nanny told me and my mom about all of the dogs, and as soon as we came here, I just fell in love with them," Mobilia said.

For the past four years, she has spent almost 400 hours helping rescued animals. "The most fun is sitting down and playing with the puppies but I like to let the older dogs out of their crates and just walk around and give them some love."

But her love for animals doesn't stop there. She collects pet food and other supplies from neighbors, and asks her friends to donate towards the animals instead of buying her a birthday gift. "I also got some of my friends adopting animals and dogs from here and I got some of them volunteering here as well."

Robin Friedman, the development director at Big Dog Ranch Rescue,vsays Ashley's enthusiasm is contagious. "When it's someone so young, that has such a generous heart, those are the people that are going to change the world moving forward and that's what's so exciting for me."

It's not surprising what Ashley wants to do in the future. "I am leaning towards being a vet but if not, definitely something with animals."



