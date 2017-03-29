St. Lucie Co. brush fire calls up 30% in March - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie Co. brush fire calls up 30% in March

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

A small lot in the Torino neighborhood of Port St. Lucie shows the scars from a brush fire earlier this month, a busy one for firefighters.

“We have seen an increase of about 30% in run volume to actual brush fires," said St. Lucie County Fire District Deputy Chief Brian Blizzard.

On Dowell Court, a vinyl fence melted, and a wooden fence was destroyed, but no homes were damaged.

However, Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service says drought-like conditions cause fierce fires.

"As the ash rained down from this fire, it traveled beyond the street, beyond the house, into the woods behind those houses," said Yunas, as crews had to put out a second small fire that day.

The National Interagency Fire Center released a new map Wednesday that shows almost all of Florida with an above normal risk for wildfires in the month of April.  As the dry season continues, the Florida Forest Service says we may be seeing the most intense fire season in five years as this lack of moisture dries out vegetation.

“The shrubs, the trees are all depleted of moisture and the oils, the volatile fuels inside, are ready to ignite," said Yunas.

So the Florida Forest Service and local fire districts have formed closer partnerships to attack fires with added manpower.

“We’ve been able to increase our response, our resources and our personnel. Because the key is to get to these fires as quickly as possible to get them out before they become larger," added Deputy Chief Blizzard.           

Just like hurricane season preps, the Florida Forest Service is reminding homeowners, especially those that live near woods, to have an evacuation plan just in case. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.