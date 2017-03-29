St. Lucie Co. brush fire calls up 30% in March

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

A small lot in the Torino neighborhood of Port St. Lucie shows the scars from a brush fire earlier this month, a busy one for firefighters.



“We have seen an increase of about 30% in run volume to actual brush fires," said St. Lucie County Fire District Deputy Chief Brian Blizzard.

On Dowell Court, a vinyl fence melted, and a wooden fence was destroyed, but no homes were damaged.

However, Melissa Yunas with the Florida Forest Service says drought-like conditions cause fierce fires.



"As the ash rained down from this fire, it traveled beyond the street, beyond the house, into the woods behind those houses," said Yunas, as crews had to put out a second small fire that day.

The National Interagency Fire Center released a new map Wednesday that shows almost all of Florida with an above normal risk for wildfires in the month of April. As the dry season continues, the Florida Forest Service says we may be seeing the most intense fire season in five years as this lack of moisture dries out vegetation.

“The shrubs, the trees are all depleted of moisture and the oils, the volatile fuels inside, are ready to ignite," said Yunas.



So the Florida Forest Service and local fire districts have formed closer partnerships to attack fires with added manpower.



“We’ve been able to increase our response, our resources and our personnel. Because the key is to get to these fires as quickly as possible to get them out before they become larger," added Deputy Chief Blizzard.



Just like hurricane season preps, the Florida Forest Service is reminding homeowners, especially those that live near woods, to have an evacuation plan just in case.

Scripps Only Content 2017