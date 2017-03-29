WPB mayor responds to crime in the city - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB mayor responds to crime in the city

    •   

Police cars, emergency crews and flashing lights. Those are familiar sites from all the shootings in West Palm Beach this week.

“The last thing I want is a homicide in my city,” said Mayor Jeri Muoio. “And the unfortunate part is these are longstanding disputes between people.”
 
This is what she said the city is doing to combat crime. “We are working everyday to combat crime,” said Mayor Muoio. “Police are out there everyday. Police are taking action and obviously we're going to continue to do what we've always done.”
 
To help accomplish that, the mayor pointed to several prevention programs in the city and a Clean and Green initiative in the Northwest community. “I think it's all about having pride in where you live and making sure the neighborhoods are well kept,” said Mayor Muoio.
 
Since the shootings, viewers have been posting on Channel 5’s Facebook page. Comments include asking the mayor to stop worrying about President Trump’s visits and to take care of what’s in her own backyard. Another post calls the Tamarind Avenue corridor an active crime scene for more than 20 years.
 
“I think that your Facebook people need to get better informed, which i guess is your job,” said Mayor Muoio.
 
Another initiative the mayor is exploring is putting stop signs on every corner in the Northwest community to keep people from speeding through that area. 

Her office will be starting a summer jobs program to employ young people in the community.  Her office will be hiring 15 people to work at City Hall.

For more information about these initiatives, go to wpb.org or call City Hall at (561) 822-1200

