Brother remembers man killed by state trooper

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by a state trooper on Sunday along I-95 in Delray Beach: 56-year-old David Ufferman,

David’s brother, Michael Ufferman wanted us to know that his brother was not a violent person.

He says David was on painkillers for decades after two spinal surgeries and a broken leg. Michael says that after David recently went cold turkey, he stepped out of the house for a walk Saturday night and never made it home.



Michael says the following day his mother filed a missing persons report. She soon learned that the man shot and killed walking along I-95 and Atlantic Avenue was her youngest son.

According to investigators, David and the trooper fought and the trooper used his taser. When that didn’t stop him, investigators say the trooper shot David.

Miichael told me he hopes the investigation into his brother’s death is thorough and fair.



“Our point, at this point, is that the lack of drugs were affecting his brain,” said Michael Ufferman. “He was doing things uncharacteristic of him. He's not a violent person and yet here he finds himself on the highway. If the officer had perhaps tried to grab him by the arm to detain him or slow him down, it would have been painful to him he would react.”



David worked in construction for many years. He leaves behind three children.

David’s funeral is Thursday at Lorne & Sons in Delray Beach. The service starts at 10 a.m.

FDLE is investigating but the State Attorney’s Office will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the trooper.



