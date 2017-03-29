Brother remembers man killed by state trooper - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Brother remembers man killed by state trooper

We’re learning more about the man shot and killed by a state trooper on Sunday along I-95 in Delray Beach: 56-year-old David Ufferman,

David’s brother, Michael Ufferman wanted us to know that his brother was not a violent person.

He says David was on painkillers for decades after two spinal surgeries and a broken leg. Michael says that after David recently went cold turkey, he stepped out of the house for a walk Saturday night and never made it home. 
 
Michael says the following day his mother filed a missing persons report. She soon learned that the man shot and killed walking along I-95 and Atlantic Avenue was her youngest son. 

According to investigators, David and the trooper fought and the trooper used his taser. When that didn’t stop him, investigators say the trooper shot David. 

Miichael told me he hopes the investigation into his brother’s death is thorough and fair. 
 
“Our point, at this point, is that the lack of drugs were affecting his brain,” said Michael Ufferman. “He was doing things uncharacteristic of him. He's not a violent person and yet here he finds himself on the highway. If the officer had perhaps tried to grab him by the arm to detain him or slow him down, it would have been painful to him he would react.”
 
David worked in construction for many years. He leaves behind three children.

David’s funeral is Thursday at Lorne & Sons in Delray Beach. The service starts at 10 a.m.

FDLE is investigating but the State Attorney’s Office will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the trooper. 
 

