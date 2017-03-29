Juratoys recalls toy trolleys - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juratoys recalls toy trolleys

Juratoys is recalling toy trolleys due to impact injury hazard. 

This recall involves four Bricolo by Janod® -push toy trolleys. The French Cocotte Cooker trolley is red with orange wheels and includes a cooktop with fried egg shapes, an oven and eight accessories, including pots and pans “Janod” printed on the side and front of the trolley and J06544 printed on the base of the toy.  The DIY-Magnetic trolley is gray and black with red wheels with work station and tools. “Bricolo” is printed on the front of the DIY-Magnetic trolley and J06505 is printed on the base of the toy. The Redmaster-Magnetic DIY trolley is black and gray with red wheels and 21 accessories, including three magnetic tools and a set of gears. J06493 is printed on the base of the toy.  The Barbecue trolley is brightly colored and comes with a magnetic spatula, magnetic barbecue fork, one piece of pork, two sausages, one fish, one piece of beef, and three tomatoes. J06523 is printed on the base of the toy. The trolleys measure approximately 17 inches tall and have a 1 foot by 1 foot base.

The toy trolleys can tip backwards, posing an impact injury hazard to children.

Consumers should contact Juratoys toll free at 877-277-1663 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.janod.com and click on “Product Recall” under the “Janod Express” tab at the top of the page for more information.

