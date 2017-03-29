Target recalls magnetic Tic Tac Toe games

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Target is recalling Magnetic tic tac toe games due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards.
This recall involves a magnetic tic tac toe 10 x 10 inch plywood board with nine “X” and “Heart” game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back. Model number “234-25-1089” is printed on the bottom right corner of the product.
The magnets can come off the tic tac toe game pieces, posing a choking hazard. In addition, when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tic tac toe game and return it to any Target store for a full refund.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should contact Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT any day or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.