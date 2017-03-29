Drone fishing comes to the Palm Beaches

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

VERO BEACH-- It's not fly fishing, but you still need to fly. There’s a new way to fish that’s happening now in the Palm Beaches.

A local fisherman has added a drone to his tackle box.

“Drone fishing is kind of a new thing,” Norman Hirsch explains to us, as he rigs his pole and drone.

His drone has a built in camera, and tracks height and distance. He customized his with a release, designed to hold onto the line, until you want to drop it in. He picks where they were biting Monday, 550 feet away from shore. That day, he could see them on camera.

About 300 feet further than he could cast it by hand.

I watch that pole while he rigs up another for his wife Julie and casts.

And we wait.

As he welcomes his drone back to shore, grabbing out for it, I ask him, “Alright so now it's back to old fashioned fishing right now?

“Yep,” he says, becoming distracted by the shore. “Oh look there's a shark right there in the surf!"

Norman's eye is confirmed from the sky with Farshad Foroudi's drone, a friend of Norman's. Online he's known as the DroneFanatic. (You can search him on Facebook and YouTube).

We can track them in the surf from the drone, to direct our lines.

They're close enough to cast by hand.

“I thought we would have two of them by now,” Norman says.

The sun begins to set. The ocean swallows the shore. A couple bites, but they get away,

"Oh oh oh, something's going on,” he says with excitement.

But then we get one.

“He may jump,” he says, directing our attention into the surf.

And then second one at the same time. I start on a nurse shark and Julie starts reeling hers in.

I battle with the shark, reeling in when the shark and surf allows me to. Finally, it’s on the sand. We release it back to sea.

My first drone assisted catch.

Julie tires and Norman insists I take over, but before I know it, it frees itself from the line. It’s gone.

“I think he broke it. Wind it in,” Norman says.

“Still a good day though!” I say, high-fiving him.

“Yeah, get a little workout.”

If only the drone could reel for us.

