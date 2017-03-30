Suspect charged after 2 shot dead in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect charged after 2 shot dead in West Palm

A 22-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a triple shooting that left two men dead Wednesday afternoon in West Palm Beach. 

The latest victims were three men shot inside an apartment at Caribbean Villas off Haverhill Road Wednesday. 

The victims in Wednesday's shooting were identified as Isaiah Hyndman, 21, of West Palm Beach, who died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cortney Lowery Jr., 21, of Riviera Beach died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A third victim, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police said probable cause was established for Kenneth Gessesse Hawthorne, 22, who is a resident of the complex. 
 
Hawthorne was taken into custody without incident, charged and booked into Palm Beach County Jail on one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.   
 
Hawthorne is expected to be in court Thursday morning. 
 
3 Dead This Week In West Palm Beach Shootings

West Palm Beach police are assuring people they should not feel in danger after recent fatal shootings in the city. 

For the third day in a row, shots were fired in West Palm Beach and victims were rushed to the hospital. 

"I feel very bad for the other neighbors that have to face this," said Caleb Gayle, who lives in West Palm Beach. 

Gayle is just as fed up as others sounding off on social media over local shootings in the last 72 hours. 
 
"It's too easy to kill a man. It's very scary," added Gayle.
 
On Monday, a man was shot at 13th Street and Tamarind Avenue and taken to the hospital. 
 
On Tuesday, two men were shot.  Andre Upperman, 29 was killed at Tamarind Avenue and Grant Street. 
 
Police said the recent shootings are not random and detectives are using information during investigations to determine where to beef up patrols to prevent crime. 
 
"It's too easy for young people to get a gun. It's too easy for them to resolve their issues using a gun," said Mayor Jeri Muoio, city of West Palm Beach. 
 
Mayor Muoio says car burglaries and thefts are increasing, not homicides. But so far in March, reports show 5 people were murdered in West Palm Beach compared to two in January and two in February. 
 
Gayle says for the sake of safety, people have to work together and speak up when they believe someone is going to pull the trigger.
 
"The children go out and you pray and hope they are back home safe," added Gayle.
 
Police have not released a motive for the shooting. They say someone within the apartment where the shooting happened at Caribbean Villas called 911. 

