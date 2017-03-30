Freshwater license-free fishing this weekend

Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Thursday, March 22 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:02:58 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
This weekend, you can fish without a freshwater recreational license.
Gov. Rick Scott announced on Thursday the requirement for a freshwater license would be relaxed on April 1 and 2. All bag limits, seasons, and size restrictions will still apply.
Gov. Scott said, “This weekend’s license-free fishing days are a great chance for families and visitors to enjoy the spring weather and experience the many fishing sites Florida is well known for. Florida is proud to be the Fishing Capital of the World, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of the license-free days this weekend.”
This year, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Florida's Wildlife Management Area system - covering nearly 6 million acres of lands managed as a habitat for wildlife and for people to enjoy fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and more.