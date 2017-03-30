Martin Health System supports Buy the Land bill - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Health System supports Buy the Land bill

Martin Health System has now come out in support of Senate Bill 10.

The legislation proposes building a 60,000 acre reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee to stop harmful discharges into the St. Lucie River.

Kenny Hinke Jr. remembers his own health concerns during the algae crisis of 2016.

"First thing they asked in urgent care was were you exposed to the algae," says Hinkle.

He got a throat infection.

President and CEO of Martin Health System, Rob Lord Jr., says stories like Kenny's were common last summer.

"Resulted in infections, has caused problems with out patients," says Lord Jr.

He says the algae placed emergency rooms on high alert throughout the Treasure Coast.

"You may end up seeing problems like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. That's what I expect to see and that's what people need to be looking for," says Dr. Steven Parr, Director of Emergency Medicine at Tradition Medical Center.

He says there are studies to determine whether the toxins can trigger certain diseases. "Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS also known as Lou Gherig's disease."

The medical community believes the best solution is Senate Bill 10 to cut down on harmful discharges.

"We have enough evidence that something needs to be done."

