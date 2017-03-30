Date set for deputy's excessive force retrial

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Sergeant, cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting death of Seth Adams in 2012, will face a second wrongful death trial.

The first civil trial for Sergeant Michael Custer ended in a mistrial.

The second will begin on October 10th.

"It's going to be an agonizing wait. It's been, you know, 5 years already. It's a bitter pill to swallow to have to sit on our hands now," said Seth's father Richard Adams, outside of the federal courthouse Thursday.

U-S District Judge Daniel Hurley said he had to settle on that date, 8 months from now, because of scheduling conflicts.

Judge Hurley also said he felt the "passage of time" would be good, because of "great community interest" in the case. Hurley said there could be issues with future potential jurors because of heightened coverage of the case.

"Well, we will be ready. We're ready to take it on. This is our lives and we are going to see it through until the end," said Seth's mother Lydia.

Earlier this month, after 3 days of deliberations, a jury of 9 said they could not unanimously decide whether Sergeant Custer used excessive force when he killed Adams.

One juror, Lisa Swayze, was the holdout.

The Adams family says the 8-1 verdict makes them feel vindicated.

"It was a good feeling. It was a good feeling to hear the judge's words that he saw how things were conducted, which we felt from the very beginning," said Lydia.

During the first trial, Judge Hurley blasted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for what he called "a shoddy investigation" into the shooting.

Adams was shot and killed by deputy Michael Custer outside of his family’s nursery in Loxahatchee.

The Adams family is suing Sergeant Custer, claiming Custer used unjustified and excessive force.

Custer, who said he was working an unrelated undercover surveillance operation in the area at the time, claims Adams choked him, and he shot Adams after a struggle. Custer said he thought the 24-year-old was reaching for a weapon in his truck.

The Adams and their attorneys say the physical evidence disputes his account, and they will not change their strategy for the second trial.

Lawyer Wally McCall says they are open to settlement discussions, but are ready for another fight in court.