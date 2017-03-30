Questions remain in teacher child porn case

Story Video: Click here

Lots of questions, and still few answers in the case of Corey Perry - the teacher turned fugitive, wanted for making child porn.



We asked the school police chief, Lawrence J. Leon, about the timeline of events, when the investigation started and where we stand now, but we were given few details.



We still don’t know how long was Perry was on the FBI’s radar.

Perry has been a district employee for more than a decade - and with H.L. Watkins for 7 years.



“The timeline was very short and close to make make sure once we became aware of it we immediately got everybody on board,” Chief Leon says.



The district says Perry’s final day with the district was last Thursday.



The next day, FBI agents served him with a search warrant at his West Palm Beach apartment.



At that time, his school badge and keys were taken away, his electronic privileges were revoked, and he was told not to go back to the school.



Chief Leon says from there, Perry was in the hands of the FBI.



“Anything coming to us is going straight to the Federal Bureau of Investigation since they are the agency that’s doing the investigation. So they’re running the whole show.”



But why didn’t the arrest happen there at his apartment?



“You try not to tip your hand ahead of time on those,” says Jeffrey Danik, a former FBI special agent.



Danik says from his experience in child porn cases, normally an arrest immediately follows the search warrant.



“If they were searching his house, I would be surprised if they didn't have the warrant and the complaint that day ready to go,” he says. “The standard procedure is you're going to do a warrant and arrest the guy. That's the way those cases go time after time after time again.”