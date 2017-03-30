Strict vetting process of teachers in PBC

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

33-year-old Corey Perry, a former teacher at Watkins Middle School, remains on the run, wanted by the FBI on child pornography charges.

It wasn’t the first time a Watkins Middle School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct. In 2012 Heath Miller went to jail for having sex with students.

Officials with the Palm Beach County School District said Thursday, it’s a horrible coincidence.

Gonzalo S. La Cava, chief of human resources at the district, said teachers are going through a very thorough screening process.

“We are taking every single precaution to make sure our children are safe and protected,” La Cava said. “We do that every single day with every single background check. That’s why we make sure - not only do we vet them but the FBI vets them and the Florida law enforcement as well.”

In 2005 fingerprinting and background check guidelines were revised and enhanced. The Jessica Lunsford Act, named after the 9-year old girl who was abducted and killed in 2005.

Under the Jessica Lunsford Act, anyone who works on school grounds needs to undergo a thorough background check.

“Anyone who wants to work with children in Palm Beach, we require them to do that,” La Cava said.

Lawrence Leon, chief of police with the Palm Beach County School District, said they work very carefully to make sure children are safe.

“With the electronic submission (of their application), at any time an employee is arrested, we get the arrest notification immediately,” Leon said.

But both Perry and Miller went through those background checks and passed.

District officials said despite their best efforts, sometimes the unthinkable happens, but they’re doing everything they can to keep children safe.

“Someone who wants to harm children absolutely knows what they’re doing,” Sally Berenzweig with KidSafe Foundation said. “They’re very smart. They’re very savvy. They have a plan.”

Berenzweig said there are several things parents can do.

1. Explain to your children the difference between a good and bad secret

2. Talk to them at an early age that their bodies are special and belong to them

3. Remind them that if anybody makes them feel uncomfortable - even someone they know and trust - that they should talk about it

4. Listen to your children as they talk to you or make comments about how they feel about their teachers. Ask questions and don’t judge them.

Perry was a well-regarded teacher at the school and district. Watkins students told NewsChannel 5 he was something like a father figure to them.

“Almost 90 percent of the time you will hear that this child molester or person trading child porn was the teacher of the year, the coach of the year,” Berenzweig said.

She said there’s often a grooming process involving the victim.

“They often look for a very vulnerable child. A lonely child, a child seeking attention, “ Berenzweig said.