SpaceX successfully launches first recycled rock - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

SpaceX successfully launches first recycled rock

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

SpaceX successfully launched its first recycled rocket Thursday, the biggest leap yet in its bid to drive down costs and speed up flights.

The Falcon 9 blasted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, hoisting a broadcasting satellite into the clear early evening sky on the historic rocket reflight.

Callers Saw Truck Driving Erratically Before Deadly Crash: Officials

It was the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk tried to fly a booster that soared before on an orbital mission. Musk called it an "incredible milestone in the history of space" after the booster landed on the bull's-eye of the ocean platform following liftoff, just off the east Florida coast.

Musk added: "This is going to be a huge revolution in spaceflight."

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.