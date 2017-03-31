Off-duty lifeguard rescues swimmers in Vero - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Off-duty lifeguard rescues swimmers in Vero

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

An off-duty lifeguard is being credited for rescuing a father and son from a rip current in Vero Beach, and the rescue was caught on video.

Timothy Carpa said he was at South Beach Park in Vero Beach Wednesday to do an interview with a local photographer, Kip Brazie, about pollution and litter on the beach.

Carpa has been a lifeguard for more than 20 years, and is trained to spot rip currents.

“I stepped back to answer a few questions, I could see the rip current really pulling and three people in it,“ Carpa said.

One person was able to swim out, Carpa said, but a father and son kept getting pulled out into the water.

During the interview, Carpa is recorded stopping, glancing out at the struggling swimmers, and running to grab his daughter’s surfboard.

“It just becomes another sense…I just gotta go. I mean, it’s just engrained,” Carpa said.

He says the swimmers drifted out about 45 yards, and seemed shocked.

“I call it the white out phase, you get that white out screen on your face,” Carpa described.

He got the two swimmers to grab the surfboard and brought them back to shore.

“That [rip current] was pulling. It took us awhile to get back in.”

Carpa said he was in the right place at the right time, knowing not all swimmers stuck in rip currents have the same, safe ending.

Now, reminding swimmers to be cautious, especially when a lifeguard is not on duty.

“If you are pulled out, relax. You will be able to swim north or south of the rip current,” said Carpa.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.