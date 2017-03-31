Signs accuse PB Co. residents of drug dealing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Signs accuse PB Co. residents of drug dealing

    •   

Imagine driving into your neighborhood and seeing these bright, attention grabbing signs and they're accusing a home of selling drugs?

That's the reality in a community in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens, where home owners say they've had enough of one of their neighbors.

The signs were attached to trees, right at the entrance into the Cabana Colony neighborhood.

If you follow the sign's directions you'll pass a park on your left, rows of well kept homes, and then this: a car missing a wheel, a rusted out shopping cart and two needles tucked into the grass. 

"They are unwelcome here," says Sandi Meredith, President of the Cabana Colony Residence League. "That is not the kind of activity we want in our neighborhood."

The colorful signs come and go.

"We don't know who put them up and we also don't know who took them down," she says.

But the same problem never goes away.

This man, who lives down the street, asked to remain anonymous.

"There's a lot of kids on our street and concerned parents have called and we're almost at a breaking point with getting answers and getting involved," he says. He's lived here about four years.

To get the accused side of the story, we knocked and eventually a muffled voice on the other side told us get off the property or they'd have us arrested for trespassing.

Had we gotten arrested, we'd be the first arrested this year on the property, that's no stranger to law enforcement.

"The activity ramped up there," Meredith says.

According to records, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made 18 calls for service to the home this year alone. Compare that to the previous three years and 2017 is a four year high, and we're only three months in. In 2014, there were 11. In 2015, nine. In 2016, there were 17.

PBSO told FOX 29 they're aware of the community's concern, adding, there's an active and on going investigation underway.

We have yet to hear from the person or company that owns the home.
 

