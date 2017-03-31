Signs accuse PB Co. residents of drug dealing

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Imagine driving into your neighborhood and seeing these bright, attention grabbing signs and they're accusing a home of selling drugs?

That's the reality in a community in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens, where home owners say they've had enough of one of their neighbors.

The signs were attached to trees, right at the entrance into the Cabana Colony neighborhood.

If you follow the sign's directions you'll pass a park on your left, rows of well kept homes, and then this: a car missing a wheel, a rusted out shopping cart and two needles tucked into the grass.

"They are unwelcome here," says Sandi Meredith, President of the Cabana Colony Residence League. "That is not the kind of activity we want in our neighborhood."

The colorful signs come and go.

"We don't know who put them up and we also don't know who took them down," she says.

But the same problem never goes away.

This man, who lives down the street, asked to remain anonymous.

"There's a lot of kids on our street and concerned parents have called and we're almost at a breaking point with getting answers and getting involved," he says. He's lived here about four years.

To get the accused side of the story, we knocked and eventually a muffled voice on the other side told us get off the property or they'd have us arrested for trespassing.

Had we gotten arrested, we'd be the first arrested this year on the property, that's no stranger to law enforcement.

"The activity ramped up there," Meredith says.

According to records, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made 18 calls for service to the home this year alone. Compare that to the previous three years and 2017 is a four year high, and we're only three months in. In 2014, there were 11. In 2015, nine. In 2016, there were 17.

PBSO told FOX 29 they're aware of the community's concern, adding, there's an active and on going investigation underway.

We have yet to hear from the person or company that owns the home.



