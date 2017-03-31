YMCA and Drowning Prevention Coalition receive funding to offer 10,000 free swim lessons

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Here’s a statistic that will get your attention: Palm Beach County regularly ranks among the top three counties in the United States for drownings.

On Thursday, the YMCA and Drowning Prevention Coalition will announce a new push to change that stat.

Impact 100, a charitable organization, has donated enough money for the agencies to give 10,000 children in southern Palm Beach County free swim lessons through 2018.

The news coincides with the beginning of drowning prevention month. In Palm Beach County, organizations highlight drowning prevention month one month earlier than the rest of the country because the swimming season begins earlier in South Florida.

April 1 also marks the date parents can apply for a voucher to get a free swim lesson from the Drowning Prevention Coalition.

YMCA Director of Community Water Safety Liz Schmidt said swim lessons are one of the best ways to prevent drowning.

“Simple steps like eight, 30-minute swim lessons can make your child safer,” Schmidt pointed out. “Watching your child around the water, or locking that screen door [to the backyard pool] are simple things you can do to prevent a tragedy.”

Statistics show most drownings in Palm Beach County happen in swimming pools and when children are unsupervised.

Here are tips to prevent a drowning:

Install a barrier or fence around your pool

Place alarm on doors leading to the pool to alert you if a child wanders toward the water

Swim at a guarded beach

Take swimming lessons

No horseplay or “dunking” in pools

Wear a lifejacket on a boat

For information about signing up for swim lessons, or applying for a voucher, click here.

