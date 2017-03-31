New nonstop flights from PBIA to Key West - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

New nonstop flights from PBIA to Key West

Palm Beach County residents have a new way to get to the Florida Keys without having to endure the stressful Miami traffic. 

Silver Airways announced Thursday it will start non-stop service between Palm Beach International Airport and Key West beginning May 25.

The flights to Key West will operate daily, except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with fares starting at $99.

"Silver Airways’ Freedom Fares to Key West are about giving people the freedom to finally be able to fly instead of drive,” said Jason Bewley, Silver Airways CFO and Executive Vice President. “Driving to Key West might seem like an experience, but a stroll down Duval Street is always better than the slow crawl down A1A. When you fly Silver direct from West Palm to Key West, you’ll arrive in a fraction of the time.”

Silver Airways also provides flights from PBIA to Bimini, Nassau and Tallahassee.

