Palm Beach Co. events (March 31-April 2)

    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

Northwood Village Art Night Out 

March 31 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Northwood Village

Free

Join us for the last ArtNight Out of the Spring! In addition to the incredible Northwood Village shops opening to evening shoppers, the exceptional galleries and artists opening their doors to exhibit their work and spaces, pop-up shops filling the streets, craft vendors amazing you with their talents, live music floating through the air, and the aroma of award-winning restaurants surrounding you as you walk down the street, you will also find our Lot 23 artists engaging the community!

As the northern United States is still wrapped in blankets, the Northwood Merchant's Association is excited to bring art to the streets during our most beautiful time of the year in Northwood Village!

Don't miss this night of fun for all!

CityPlace Art Festival - 7th Annual CityPlace Art Fair

April 1 and April 2 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CityPlace

FreeThrough this weekend CityPlace will be taken over by the 7th Annual CityPlace Art Fair.

Consistently ranked among the top art shows in the country, Howard Alan Events shares the unique creations of hundreds of award-winning artists with thousands of art enthusiasts.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1250046538426474/

SWA Soiree and Run AWAY 5K 

April 2  - 7:30 a.m. until noon

Solid Waste Authority Renewable Energy Park and Greenway Trail System (6751 N. Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33412)

Registration Fee: $35

The SWA Soiree Run AWAY 5K is a family-friendly event that highlights the fact that we need you - business, industry and each individual - to be responsible for keeping our community clean, green and sustainable. The event will: 

"Kick off" with a 5K Trail Run/Walk. All participants in the 5K Trail Run/Walk will recive a medal, and race shirts are guaranteed for first 200 registrants. Awards will be given for best times and to the group with the most number of participants!

Featuring more than 50 vendors from all industries as they showcase ways to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink!

Accept home hazards, like old paint, electronics and fluorescent bulbs for safe and FREE disposal.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot and their efforts to keep reusable resources out of the landfill and put them back in the hands of those who need them in our community. 

http://www.swa.org/397/SWA-Soiree 

Plan ahead: Northwood Village Art of the Brew

April 29
$35 General Admission

Enjoy the local art & eclectic atmosphere, live bands and delicious array of gourmet food trucks while you sample craft beer from over 25 local and regional Florida breweries.

All the beer is brewed in Florida with more than half of the participating breweries within 50 miles of Northwood Village, and none more than 200 miles away! We celebrate the growth of the industry and encourage you to support our Florida craft brewers.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northwood-village-art-of-brew-beer-fest-tickets-29658755135

