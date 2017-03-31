PSL couple found passed out in car with infant

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

A Port St. Lucie couple faces child neglect and drug charges after police said they were found Thursday night in a crashed car passed out with their infant.

Police arrested Jessica Ruth Hand and John Jacob Rodriguez, both 34, after officer found their 2003 white Saturn car wrecked at intersection of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SE Glover Street.

Officers found Hand unconscious behind the wheel of the car with a syringe in her arm.

Police found Rodriguez unconscious in the back seat with a syringe next to him and an infant boy in an unsecured car seat beside him.

Police removed both Hand and Rodriquez from the car and began to administer first aid. A concerned citizen removed the infant and placed him next to an officer.

Witnesses told police they saw the couple's vehicle heading south on SE Glover St.

Police were told that Hand failed to stop at the stop sign located at SE Glover Street and SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard, causing the car to cross all six lanes of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and crashed into a pole on the south side of the street.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue transported Hand, Rodriquez and the infant to St. Lucie Medical Center.

While at the hospital, police found Rodriquez in possession of a unmarked bottle containing 38 pills, which turned out to be Alprazolam, which is a controlled substance.

A broken pipe, suspected to be used for smoking narcotics, was also found on Rodriguez.

The infant was unharmed during the crash and was turned over to a family member.

Hand and Rodriquez were arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail for booking.

Hand is charged with child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez is charged with child neglect, possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation warrant.