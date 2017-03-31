Charges dropped against son in mother's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Charges dropped against son in mother's death

The state attorney’s office on Thursday dropped charges against Kenny Hamner, a Fort Pierce man accused of killing his mother with a machete in December 2016.

In a statement, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says, “He was released from the St. Lucie County Jail at 8:27 p.m. last night. This continues to be an active an ongoing investigation and as such our agency has no further comment.”

Sheila Hamner was killed in a machete attack Dec. 10 at a home on Traub Avenue in White City. 

At the time, deputies said they were searching for a Hispanic man, who was seen carrying a large knife or machete, in connection with the case.

"He provided deputies with a false description of a suspect who, quite frankly, never existed," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a January news conference.

The injuries Kenny said he received during the afternoon machete attack were self-inflicted, according to the sheriff.

Deputies arrested Hamner, 52, during a traffic stop and charged him with first-degree murder.

Stay with NewsChannel 5 for more details on this developing story. 

