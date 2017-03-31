Sighting confirmed of missing teacher & student - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Sighting confirmed of missing teacher & student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were seen in Oklahoma earlier this month.

In a Tweet Friday morning, the TBI released photos of the two taken at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

Surveillance photos showed them inside the store located on East I-240 Service Road on March 15.

Agents said Cummins used cash to purchase food items, but did not buy anything else of significance.

These are the first images of Cummins and Thomas since they disappeared on March 13.

On Thursday, officials near Memphis issued a BOLO (Be-On-The-Lookout) for the pair after reports surfaced of them being spotted at a gas station. However, TBI agents confirmed that alleged sighting was not accurate.

Cummins is wanted by the Maury County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Aggravated Kidnapping and Sexual Contact with a Minor. On March 13, 2017, Cummins kidnapped 15 year -old Elizabeth Thomas, according to the bureau.

