Learning to mentor to help at-risk teens

C. Ron Allen has big plans this summer for the youngsters in the K.O.P. (Knowledge Opportunity Prosperity) Mentoring Network in Delray Beach.

Mr. C. Ron, as the students call him, says years ago he saw a need in the community to help at-risk kids. "We went from three to nine and today we have served over 700 kids who have graduated from the program."

The need is much greater now. The kids get help with their homework, but also with food for their families.

"They need strong positive role models, they need basic needs such as food; hunger is still rampant in our community," he says.

He adds, the youngsters also enjoy fun activities.

Veronica Bowleg, whose grandson is in the mentoring program, says she is thankful. "Like take them bowling, like take them fishing, they take them to museums."

It's helping students achieve more than they imagined.

"I feel as if I wasn't part of the KOP mentoring network, I would have a very different life and a different perspective on life," said 17-year-old Brianna Holliday.

"This program also offers you various opportunities, mentoring, scholarships, and if you are having difficulty with your personal life, they will help you with that," said high school senior Ruthnie Auguste.

