Search for Perry stretches into third day

A relative of a student at H.L. Watkins Middle School told NewsChannel 5 that at least one parent went to the principal about a year ago to express concern about Corey Perry, the 33-year old teacher wanted by the FBI on child pornography charges. According to the source, the principal told the parent that there was nothing to worry about. 

Law enforcement fears Perry may have used students from Palm Beach County in child pornography. 

Officials with the Palm Beach County School District said Friday, administrators spoke with the principal and that he “does not recall” any complaints against Perry. The district never received any officials complaints against Perry either. 

Perry chaperoned several trips with the basketball team and his honor students. He posted pictures online of him and his honor students in Chicago and with his basketball team in L.A. 

In a statement, officials with the school district said Perry was involved in numerous youth activities across the district. 

Full statement from the Palm Beach County School District: 

Many of our teachers, especially coaches, are involved in community-based youth activities unrelated to the District or their role as a District employee. Mr. Perry for example, was active in multiple traveling competitive youth leagues over many years, likely involving many students from many different schools. 

It’s not clear at this time what additional contact he may have had with students as a result of his out of school activity. 

We stand ready to receive any and all information parents would like to share. We are all only now fully understanding the deceit of Mr. Perry’s relationships and it is only natural that information that seemed irrelevant in the past, may now be relevant to the law enforcement investigation. 

 

