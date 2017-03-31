Couple overdoses, crashes with baby in car

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Story Video: Click here

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.-- The heroin epidemic sweeping the nation hits home once again in South Florida.

A Port St. Lucie couple is in jail after police say they overdosed on drugs in their car, passed out, and crashed into a tree. Meanwhile, a 4-month-old baby boy was unsecured in the backseat.

Police charged the couple, Jessica Ruth Hand, 35, and John Jacob Rodriguez, 35, with child neglect and other drug crimes after finding drug paraphernalia and pills in the car.

Matthew Underwood was driving along Port St. Lucie Boulevard Thursday night and noticed a car driving extremely slow. Eventually, he says the car drove across six lanes of traffic into the a tree near the intersection of SE Glover St.

“I thought maybe they were having a heart attack," Underwood said.

He pulled over to help, and saw a shocking scene through the windows.

“As far as I was concerned, they looked dead,” Underwood said.

Quickly, his attention diverted from the unconscious adults, to a baby.

“I heard a baby cry and that’s when I really stopped caring about anything that was going on there and I immediately ran around the other side of the car and looked for the baby.”

Underwood took the baby out of the car, finding the car seat was not secured.

At that time, other bystanders started coming by to help.

“I saw the man in the backseat had a needle in his arm,” Underwood said.

Underwood took the needle out of the man’s arm, and sat him upright by tightening the seatbelt.

He says he did the same for the woman. By that time, police arrived.

“The police officer, to me, was the real hero,” Underwood said. He described the officer giving CPR to both adults at the same time.

Rodriguez, Hand and her baby were taken to the hospital. All three individuals survived.

Police say Hand eventually told them she tried Heroin that night, and cried.

“I hope they can get rehabilitated. I hope they can wake up and want their child back so much, want their life together, that they’ll get clean,” Underwood said.

Police say the baby has been placed with a different family member.

Port St. Lucie Police say they responded to more than 20 overdoses since the beginning of the year.