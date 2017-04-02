Bill would put warning signs on FL lotto tickets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bill would put warning signs on FL lotto tickets

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

Story Video: Click here

Warning: Gambling could be addictive. That’s the message that could be on Florida lottery tickets if one state representative gets her way.

When it comes to the lottery, Martha Slipecivic likes her scratch offs.

“If I’m going to play its usually one or two,” said Slipcevic  “And usually I play 20 or 25 dollars.” For her it's all fun and games, but she knows for others it's a problem. “I know a lot of people who are really addicted to it. They used their rent money, the money to pay their electric bills.”

It’s the harsh reality that one Florida lawmaker wants you to face every time you play.

Similar to what we now see when it comes to cigarettes, the bill would require warning signs about gambling addictions on the lottery ticket itself. It would also require sign at the store where you bought it.

“It’s going to make you think twice,” said Slipcevic.

Some think it will help while others have their doubts.

“It won’t make a difference,” said Bill Sheffield, another lotto player. “Does it stop people from smoking cigarettes?”

“Any awareness is really going to be helpful,” said licensed physiotherapist Jason Ross. He says when it comes to addiction, gambling is almost a separate category. “A gambler kind of looks at something like that and they say what are the odds of this happening to me.”

While Ross says the warning signs may not have a huge impact, he says any awareness will help. “I think it’s worth it because even if it helps just a handful of people, I think it’s a good idea.”

We did reach out to Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, the republican representative who introduced the bill and
and the Florida Lottery. However, we have not heard back.

While the bill says “all lottery tickets,” it’s not clear whether this will include scratch offs.

If the bill becomes a law it would take effect in January of 2018.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.