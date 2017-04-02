Bill would put warning signs on FL lotto tickets

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Story Video: Click here

Warning: Gambling could be addictive. That’s the message that could be on Florida lottery tickets if one state representative gets her way.

When it comes to the lottery, Martha Slipecivic likes her scratch offs.

“If I’m going to play its usually one or two,” said Slipcevic “And usually I play 20 or 25 dollars.” For her it's all fun and games, but she knows for others it's a problem. “I know a lot of people who are really addicted to it. They used their rent money, the money to pay their electric bills.”

It’s the harsh reality that one Florida lawmaker wants you to face every time you play.

Similar to what we now see when it comes to cigarettes, the bill would require warning signs about gambling addictions on the lottery ticket itself. It would also require sign at the store where you bought it.

“It’s going to make you think twice,” said Slipcevic.

Some think it will help while others have their doubts.

“It won’t make a difference,” said Bill Sheffield, another lotto player. “Does it stop people from smoking cigarettes?”

“Any awareness is really going to be helpful,” said licensed physiotherapist Jason Ross. He says when it comes to addiction, gambling is almost a separate category. “A gambler kind of looks at something like that and they say what are the odds of this happening to me.”

While Ross says the warning signs may not have a huge impact, he says any awareness will help. “I think it’s worth it because even if it helps just a handful of people, I think it’s a good idea.”

We did reach out to Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, the republican representative who introduced the bill and

and the Florida Lottery. However, we have not heard back.

While the bill says “all lottery tickets,” it’s not clear whether this will include scratch offs.

If the bill becomes a law it would take effect in January of 2018.