Marathoners will spend $192M in Boston

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

BOSTON (AP) -- Running shorts have pretty deep pockets - at least when it comes to the Boston Marathon and other big-city races.

Organizers of this month's 121st running of America's most venerable footrace say it'll pump $192.2 million into the local economy.

That's the equivalent of $311 for every man, woman and child living in the city of Boston.

Sports industry experts say Boston's experience is part of a lucrative global trend playing out in Chicago, New York, London and other cities that stage major marathons.

Running USA, a nonprofit group that promotes the sport, says marathon runners tend to be affluent.

Surveys show that seven in 10 competitors earn $75,000 or more a year, and most are college graduates.

This year's Boston Marathon is Monday, April 17.

Associated Press 2017

