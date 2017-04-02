Crews razing fallen highway overpass in Atlanta - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews razing fallen highway overpass in Atlanta

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

ATLANTA (AP) -- As crews rushed to clear debris from a major Atlanta interstate span that collapsed in a raging fire, commuters in the Southeast's largest city braced for the first full workweek without the key link to some of the city's biggest suburbs.

Officials pledged after Thursday's collapse of a 350-foot section of Interstate 85 that a replace bridge would be built as soon as possible. But crews were working around the clock again Sunday to finish removing scorched debris from the collapsed northbound span and removing the southbound span weakened by the blaze.

After that, a replacement bridge could take months to build.

The fire was started by a man smoking crack under the bridge in an area north of downtown Atlanta where the state of Georgia stores noncombustible, construction materials, authorities said. It rapidly grew with smoke billowing high above the city's skyline. It didn't take long before chunks of concrete weakened by the high heat began flying off the bridge, leaving firefighters to scramble away for safety. No one was injured.

Basil Eleby was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree property damage. He remains in jail on a $200,000 bond. Two other people with him were charged with criminal trespass, authorities said.

The closed section of I-85 is a key link to Atlanta's northern and northeast suburbs. It carries about 400,000 vehicles a day in a city where there are surprisingly few alternative routes for its size.

Friday's commute saw major delays as commuters swamped Atlanta's mass-transit system and other highways. But that was with some schools and a number of nearby offices closed in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

Monday's first normal day since the collapse could provide an even tougher test.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.