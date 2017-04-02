Tampa hookah lounge shooting suspect arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tampa hookah lounge shooting suspect arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a man kicked out of a Tampa hookah lounge returned later and fatally shot a 34-year-old man in a drive-by shooting that injured four others.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 22-year-old Gary Omar Rivera Montanez has been charged with first-degree murder for the Saturday shooting at the lounge in Tampa's SoHo entertainment district.

Police say Montanez was kicked out of the lounge after a woman told a bouncer he was "aggressively flirting" with her and making her uncomfortable.

A witness said Montanez warned that he had a gun and would return, and police say at 4:35 a.m. he drove by the lounge and shot into the crowd, killing 34-year-old Mike Franck.

He is also charged with four counts of attempted murder.

