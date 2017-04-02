Cancer benefit held in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cancer benefit held in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- Celebrating family and eliminating cancer was the goal behind a benefit event held in Stuart on Sunday at Martin County High School.

Local families were invited to come out for a day full of fun activities, while at the same time raising money for the fight to end childhood cancer.

Salon owner Adam Sculnick organized the event.

He hopes to encourage involvement across the Treasure Coast in finding a cure, "What I wanted was them to just come out and let them be kids, and in the process we end up raising money. It's an amazing thing to be a vessel for and I'm really grateful that I was able to do it."

The event was held in part by "Love Out Lavender" which is a beauty industry movement of "Conquer Cancer".

