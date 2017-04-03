Couple rescued from burning car in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Couple rescued from burning car in Martin County

Two people were rescued from a burning car in Martin County on Saturday by a Martin County Sheriff's deputy and an off-duty firefighter.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in a wooded area off Kanner Highway near the RaceTrac gas station.

Deputy David Yun was passing by the area when he noticed people running towards a car which had struck a pole.

 

There was heavy smoke coming from the front end of the car and flames were visible.

Deputy Yun assisted an off-duty firefighter who was trying to get the female driver out of the car.

The vehicle quickly filled with smoke to the point where it was difficult to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.

When Deputy Yun learned there was a male in the passenger seat, he ran to the other side of the car and pulled the man from the vehicle.

Shortly after the car became fully engulfed and parts of the vehicle exploded.

An off-duty nurse assisted the victims until paramedics arrived.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

