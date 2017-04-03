Couple rescued from burning car in Martin County

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

Two people were rescued from a burning car in Martin County on Saturday by a Martin County Sheriff's deputy and an off-duty firefighter.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in a wooded area off Kanner Highway near the RaceTrac gas station.

Deputy David Yun was passing by the area when he noticed people running towards a car which had struck a pole.

There was heavy smoke coming from the front end of the car and flames were visible.

Deputy Yun assisted an off-duty firefighter who was trying to get the female driver out of the car.

The vehicle quickly filled with smoke to the point where it was difficult to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.

When Deputy Yun learned there was a male in the passenger seat, he ran to the other side of the car and pulled the man from the vehicle.

Shortly after the car became fully engulfed and parts of the vehicle exploded.

An off-duty nurse assisted the victims until paramedics arrived.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.