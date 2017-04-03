70-Year-old Pahokee woman killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

70-Year-old Pahokee woman killed in crash

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Marshall Co. Court orders school shooting suspect's case to remain in adult court

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:35:36 GMT

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

    The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

    More >>

  • Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Lawyer: $500K bond excessive for shooting suspect's brother

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:36:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:00:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

    Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

    More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    AP Exclusive: Toy co. CEO leads effort to salvage Toys R Us

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:46:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:19:52 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)(Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>

    A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

    More >>
    •   

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a 70-year-old woman died Friday morning in a four-vehicle crash.   

A PBSO report said at 7:30 a.m. a 2009 TSX Acura was traveling west on SE Avenue G, attempting to turn left and travel south on South Main St.

At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling south on South Main St., approaching the intersection of SE Ave G. 

A third vehicle, a 2008 Lexus IS 250 and a fourth vehicle, a 2015 Ford E-350, were both traveling north on South Main St. near SE Avenue G prior to the collision.

As the Ford F-150 headed south through the intersection of South Main St. and SE Ave G, the Acura turned into the F-150’s lane, causing the wreck.

During the impact, the right front of the Acura impacted the left rear of the Ford-150.

This collision redirected the Ford F-150 in a southeasterly direction, over a concrete median and into the northbound lanes of travel of South Main St.

Upon entering the inside lane of travel of South Main St., the Ford F-150 was immediately struck by the Lexus. The front of the Ford E-350 impacted the driver’s side of the Ford F-150.

While at St. Mary’s Medical Center, a passenger in the Ford E-350, Diana T. Bain, 70, of Pahokee, Fla., died from her injuries.  The drivers of the Ford F-150 and Lexus were also taken to the hospital with injuries.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.