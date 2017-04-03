Family of shooting victim speaks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family of shooting victim speaks

Story Video: Click here

A Belle Glade father is stunned that his 20-year-old son, Dan Johnson, known in the neighborhood as D.J., is gone.

"My sister received a phone call and said somebody told her that my son just got shot and got killed," he said.

The father, who did not want to be identified, said he thought his son was doing well.

"He was working and he was going to school, he was ready to graduate."

Palm Beach Gardens police confirm that just before eight o'clock Sunday night, they responded to a call of a shooting near the Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard. D.J. died at the scene.

A second person, also shot, will likely recover. Family members like his cousin, can't believe what happened. 

"Why did it have to happen to him, he's the one that lived his life, he had a big mind, he had an open mind," the cousin said.

Investigators are not releasing much information, but say the shooting was not a random act. That's of little comfort to a father who must go on without his son.

"He was trying to get his life on the right track. He kept telling me daddy, I'm going to go to college and I said ok," he said. 

Anyone with information should call the police.

