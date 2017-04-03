Family of shooting victim speaks

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

(AP Photo/Steven Senne). Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

A Belle Glade father is stunned that his 20-year-old son, Dan Johnson, known in the neighborhood as D.J., is gone.

"My sister received a phone call and said somebody told her that my son just got shot and got killed," he said.

The father, who did not want to be identified, said he thought his son was doing well.

"He was working and he was going to school, he was ready to graduate."

Palm Beach Gardens police confirm that just before eight o'clock Sunday night, they responded to a call of a shooting near the Beeline Highway and Northlake Boulevard. D.J. died at the scene.

A second person, also shot, will likely recover. Family members like his cousin, can't believe what happened.

"Why did it have to happen to him, he's the one that lived his life, he had a big mind, he had an open mind," the cousin said.

Investigators are not releasing much information, but say the shooting was not a random act. That's of little comfort to a father who must go on without his son.

"He was trying to get his life on the right track. He kept telling me daddy, I'm going to go to college and I said ok," he said.

Anyone with information should call the police.

